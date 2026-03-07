DPWH to expand Taft Avenue drainage

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to widen the drainage system along Taft Avenue in Manila to reduce flooding that regularly disrupts students and commuters.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the flooding problem along the busy road affects several major schools, including Santa Isabel College, Adamson University, Manila Science High School, De La Salle University and Philippine Christian University.

“Our students suffer every time it floods along Taft Avenue. The President ordered us to fully fund and prioritize the drainage improvements here,” Dizon said.

The DPWH is widening the drainage system from its previous 0.6-meter capacity to about 1.5 meters along both the northbound and southbound lanes of Taft Avenue.

Dizon said the project aims to speed up the flow of rainwater toward the Pasig River and Manila Bay to prevent flooding during heavy rains.