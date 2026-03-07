DHSUD tries rental scheme to boost 4PH

Top officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday broke ground for a housing project under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program — marking the first housing development to be launched at UP Los Baños in 45 years and highlighting the government’s push to address housing needs through partnerships with state institutions.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and UP president Angelo Jimenez led the groundbreaking ceremony at the project site in Paciano Rizal, Bay, Laguna.

The on-campus rental housing project will initially benefit some 1,000 low-income employees and students of UP Los Baños, as well as informal settler families in the vicinity.

“In line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the expansion of the Expanded 4PH program continues so that more Filipinos can be assisted in meeting their need for decent, safe, and affordable housing,” Aliling said.

“This rental housing project aims to provide a more dignified way of living for our fellow citizens who are most in need,” he added.