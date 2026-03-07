BOC intercepts undeclared cigarettes at Batangas port

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted a shipment of undeclared cigarettes during an operation conducted at the Port of Batangas.

Confiscated during the operation were 637 cases of cigarettes, with an estimated market value of approximately P235 million.

The operation stemmed from derogatory information received by the BOC Intelligence Group regarding a shipment from the United Arab Emirates reportedly containing MAC SS brand cigarettes. The report indicated that the vessel MV EVER CAST, bound for Batangas, was allegedly transporting a container loaded with the said cigarettes.

Acting on the intelligence report, led by the BOC – Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service immediately coordinated with the Port of Batangas and initiated monitoring and verification procedures.

Initial checks revealed that the subject container was not reflected in the Bill of Lading, Inward Foreign Manifest, or Discharge List, prompting authorities to request the conduct of non-intrusive examination and further inspection of containers on board the vessel.

After continuous monitoring across several vessel arrivals, the container was eventually confirmed to be on board MV EVER CAST upon its arrival on 14 February 2026. Prior to its discharge, the BOC-Port of Batangas issued a Pre-Lodgement Control Order to ensure the shipment would undergo strict inspection.

On 5 March 2026, authorities conducted a 100 percent physical examination of the container. Upon opening the container, officers discovered cigarettes bearing the brand MAC that were not covered by proper importation documents.

Further verification also revealed that the consignee is not authorized to import cigarettes, indicating a possible attempt to illegally bring regulated tobacco products into the country.

The importation is being investigated for violations of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification, and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) and Section 117 (Regulated Importation and Exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.