ALL FIGURED OUT: Austria, Fajardo on opposite sides of All-Star game

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — June Mar Fajardo has been an unstoppable force since he entered the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) more than a decade ago.

San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria had the luxury of having the 6-foot-10 behemoth at his disposal as they wreaked havoc in the league and won titles together.

While other coaches are still trying to solve the Fajardo puzzle, Austria could do them a little favor by giving them a glimpse of how to slow down a rampaging freight train in Fajardo.

Austria and Fajardo will be on opposite sides of the court when the centerpiece PBA Season 50 All-Star Game takes center stage today at the Candon City Arena here.

Game time is set at 7:30 p.m. following the interactive Shooting stars event at 5:30 p.m.

But all eyes will be on the North All Stars and South All Stars showdown.

Interestingly, it will be the first time for Austria to call the shots for a team looking to beat a Fajardo-led rival squad.

The 11-time PBA champion mentor holds the coaching reins for the North All Stars, eyeing another win on home turf against the South All Stars of Fajardo.

“He’s (Fajardo) on the other side. If it’s a tournament, I know how to stop him,” Austria said with a hearty laugh.

But while the amiable tactician will try to use his familiarity with the nine-time Most Valuable Player, he still wants the players chosen by fans and coaches to enjoy the annual All-Star classic.

“But this is just an exhibition game. I think everybody wants to play. You cannot plan the whole game because everybody deserves to play,” the 67-year-old coach said.

Austria will have a crack crew on the North side led by Japeth Aguilar.

Also playing for the North All-Stars are Calvin Abueva, Juan Gomez de Liaño, CJ Perez, Stephen Holt, Justine Baltazar, Adrian Nocum, Chris Newsome, CJ Cansino, Justin Arana, Don Trollano and Gian Mamuyac, who replaced injured Zav Lucero.

Fajardo, now a 10-time All-Star, is also looking forward to going up against his long-time coach and Beeermen teammate Perez.

“Of course, it’s exciting playing against them. But what we really want is to enjoy this All-Star because this is for the fans,” said the San Miguel prized big man.

The South All Stars of TNT head coach Chot Reyes, however, will be playing with just nine players after RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson and Jericho Cruz skipping due to injuries.

Fajardo will be backstopped by RJ Abarrientos, Calvin Oftana, Robert Bolick, JB Bahio, Leonard Santillan, Alec Stockton, Caelan Tiongson and Rey Nambatac.

A prize money of P250,000 awaits the winner of the All-Star Game while P125,000 will be given to the losing side.

The last All-Star Game held in Bacolod two years ago ended in a 140-140 draw in a dramatic finish that saw Team Mark (Barroca) complete a comeback over Team Japeth (Aguilar) when Bolick completed a five-point play — nailing a four-pointer and draining his bonus shot.