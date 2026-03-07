AFAB conducts probity check on Finora Global

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) conducted an on-site probity check of Finora Global, Inc. at the company’s declared business address in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

According to AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein Pangandaman, the activity is part of the agency’s due diligence for the issuance of a full Offshore Digital Assets License (ODAL).

Pangandaman, together with Office of the Administrator Group Head Atty. Percival B. Peralta, Atty. Jay G. Masangcay and Alejandro E. Sugatain, conducted the inspection.

Finora Global currently holds a provisional ODAL from AFAB. During the visit, the team verified the company’s physical establishment and conducted a facility walkthrough to assess operational readiness and internal systems supporting ODAL-regulated activities. The probity check provided initial assurance on operational readiness, pending AFAB’s ongoing verification of submitted documents and compliance with additional requirements for full ODAL issuance.

A probity check is a rigorous background screening that evaluates an entity’s honesty, integrity, and suitability for high-stakes roles in finance, government, or gaming. It goes beyond standard background checks, examining reputation, financial stability, and legal compliance to ensure trustworthiness.

Finora Global, a South Korean company, is developing a regulated Security Token Offering platform and digital asset exchange, aiming to launch services in March 2026. The company is partnering with AFAB to operate under Class 1 and Class 2 ODAL.