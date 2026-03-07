AFAB conducts probity check on Finora Global

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) conducted an on site probity check of Finora Global, Inc. at the company’s declared business address in Gangnam, Seoul.

According to AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein Pangandaman, the activity forms part of the agency’s due diligence for the issuance of full Offshore Digital Assets License (ODAL).

Pangandaman, Office of the Administrator Group Head Atty. Percival B. Peralta, Atty. Jay G. Masangcay, and Mr. Alejandro E. Sugatain conducted the said probity check on Finora Global.

The company currently holds a provisional ODAL from AFAB. The team verified the company’s physical establishment and conducted a facility walkthrough to assess operational readiness and internal systems supporting ODAL regulated activities.

The probity check provided initial assurance on Finora Global’s operational readiness, subject to AFAB’s continuing verification of submitted documents and any additional requirements for full ODAL issuance.

A probity check is a rigorous background screening process that evaluates an individual's or entity's honesty, integrity, and suitability for high-stakes roles, such as in finance, government, or gaming.

It goes beyond standard background checks to verify reputation, financial stability, and legal compliance, ensuring the person is trustworthy.

Finora Global is a South Korean company developing a regulated Security Token Offering (STO) platform and digital asset exchange, aiming to launch services in March 2026. It is partnering with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) in the Philippines to operate under Class 1 and 2 ODAL.

Recently, Finora Global participated in a Korea-Philippines summit to showcase its blockchain and digital asset technologies to major conglomerates and financial institutions.