Wonyoung, 21, buys  US$9.3-million house

The property is located at Lucid House, an exclusive residential development nestled within the prestigious UN Village in Hannam-dong, one of Seoul’s most affluent neighborhoods. Hannam-dong is widely regarded as a prime residential enclave, preferred by celebrities, executives and influential figures due to its privacy, security and sweeping city views.

Lucid House, in particular, is known for its low-rise, boutique-style design that prioritizes discretion and exclusivity.

Developed in 2007 by Darlim D&I, Lucid House is composed of only 15 units spread across two buildings, offering residents a quiet and secure environment. Each unit reportedly comes with private elevators, an amenity that ensures both privacy and convenience.

Among its notable former residents is acclaimed actress Kim Tae-hee, best known for her role in the drama Hi Bye, Mama! She reportedly lived in the development from 2012 to 2018 before her marriage to singer-actor Rain.

According to reports confirmed by South Korea’s Supreme Court Registry and cited by Tatler, Wonyoung acquired a 2,626-square-foot unit within the luxury complex. What drew even greater attention was the detail that the property was reportedly purchased entirely in cash — an impressive achievement that highlights her financial success and disciplined management at a young age.

From her new home, residents can enjoy breathtaking views of the iconic Han River and Namsan, two of Seoul’s most recognizable landmarks frequently featured in Korean dramas and films. The combination of scenic beauty and prime location significantly enhances the property’s value and desirability.

Based on Tatler’s report and the development’s floor plans, Wonyoung’s apartment is believed to be a Type A unit. This layout typically includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and a spacious walk-in wardrobe. The home also features a modern kitchen with an attached pantry, a maid’s room, utility and storage areas, a generous living and dining area, and a private terrace — creating a balanced space for both comfort and functionality.

Wonyoung debuted at a young age and quickly rose to prominence through her talent and charm. Beyond her music career, she has secured many endorsements and brand partnerships, establishing herself as one of the most sought-after young celebrities in South Korea.

Indeed, Wonyoung’s purchase of a multimillion-dollar home stands as a testament to how dedication, smart career moves and careful financial decisions can turn youthful dreams into tangible achievements.