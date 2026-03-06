Vigan City Hall employee nabbed in P27K shabu bust

A government employee was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by police in Barangay San Julian Sur in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, resulting in the seizure of suspected shabu valued at more than P27,000.

The suspect, identified as Reynante Paller Alegre, 37, married and a government employee at Vigan City Hall, was apprehended between 11:35 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on 4 March 2026.

Police said the suspect is a resident of Barangay Cabaroan Laud in Vigan City.

Authorities said the operation was carried out by personnel of the Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit after receiving information regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

During the operation, police confiscated three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The items weighed approximately 4.06 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P27,608.

Also recovered during the operation were a piece of tissue paper, a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, two machine-copy P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a blue and black Honda Wave motorcycle with plate number 2595 ZQ.

Authorities said the marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted on-site in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses as required by law.

The entire operation was also documented using body-worn cameras and alternative recording devices.

In an interview, Agosto Asuncion, provincial director of the Philippine National Police in Ilocos Sur, said the arrest demonstrates the continued commitment of authorities in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This operation reflects the firm resolve of the Philippine National Police to intensify the fight against illegal drugs and ensure that individuals involved in the illegal drug trade are held accountable under the law,” Asuncion said.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.