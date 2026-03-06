SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Suntay’s wife apologizes to Anne Curtis, asks public to spare children

Published on

Sheila Guevara has spoken out after her husband, Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay, drew backlash over remarks involving actress Anne Curtis during a House hearing on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Suntay had cited an imagined scenario involving the actress while explaining a legal point during the hearing, describing it as a hypothetical example. The comment, however, quickly sparked criticism online over its sexual undertone and the use of Curtis’ name.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Guevara distanced herself and their children from the controversy and appealed to the public to spare their family.

“I also make this appeal with all sincerity: please leave me and my children out of this. We are not public figures. My children are children. No mother should have to watch her children be targeted and harassed for something they had no part in. I humbly ask the public and the media to respect that boundary. Thank you,” she wrote.

Guevara also denied circulating claims that she had laughed at her husband’s remarks.

“The news circulating, that I laughed and therefore approved of what was said is false, and I will not allow that narrative to stand unchallenged,” she said.

Addressing Curtis directly, Guevara expressed regret over the incident.

“To Anne Curtis and her family - I am deeply sorry. No woman should ever be spoken about that way, and I understand if words alone feel insufficient. Please know that my heart goes out to you, and I stand with you,” she said.

She also emphasized respect for women, saying: “Every woman – regardless of who she is, whose wife or daughter she may be, or whatever her background – deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. That is a value I hold deeply and will never compromise on.”

The apology came as several personalities from the entertainment industry criticized Suntay’s remarks.

Among those who spoke out were Curtis’ sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith, television host Amy Perez and actresses Angel Locsin, Nadine Lustre and Gabbi Garcia, who called for accountability and respect toward women.

Suntay, for his part, acknowledged the backlash in media interviews, saying his statement was intended as a legal illustration but admitting it was a mistake to reference Curtis by name.

Despite the controversy, he said he has never met the actress and that the scenario he described was purely hypothetical.

