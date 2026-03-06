Suntay’s wife apologizes to Anne Curtis, asks public to spare children

She also emphasized respect for women, saying: “Every woman – regardless of who she is, whose wife or daughter she may be, or whatever her background – deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. That is a value I hold deeply and will never compromise on.”

The apology came as several personalities from the entertainment industry criticized Suntay’s remarks.

Among those who spoke out were Curtis’ sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith, television host Amy Perez and actresses Angel Locsin, Nadine Lustre and Gabbi Garcia, who called for accountability and respect toward women.

Suntay, for his part, acknowledged the backlash in media interviews, saying his statement was intended as a legal illustration but admitting it was a mistake to reference Curtis by name.

Despite the controversy, he said he has never met the actress and that the scenario he described was purely hypothetical.