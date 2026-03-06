Senate session on Middle East conflict

Senator Erwin Tulfo presides a hearing on the Committee of Foreign Relations joint with Migrant Workers on Friday, 6 March, 2026 in Pasay City. The includes discussion of a Senate resolutionseeking Status, Safety, and Welfare of Filipinos in Middle Eastern States Amid the Escalating Tensions. Also discussed is the Safety, Protection, and Repatriation Readiness of Overseas Filipino Workers, and the Economic and Security Impacts on Philippines of the Conflict Involving United States of America, Israel And Iran. Due to inflation experience caused by the conflict and oil hike, the Philippines Contingency Measures and the Escalation of Hostilities in the Middle East. The discussion also stresses the potential impact of conflict in Gulf region.| Aram Lascano

