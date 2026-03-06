Remulla, PNP chief urge Tau Gamma Phi suspects to surrender

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez on Friday urged members of the fraternity Tau Gamma Phi linked to the death of a 19-year-old maritime student in Dasmariñas, Cavite to surrender.

The victim, identified as Kenneth Alcedo, allegedly died following fraternity initiation rites on Sunday.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the Philippine Women’s Month kickoff at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Remulla disclosed the initial list of suspects identified by the Cavite Provincial Police Office.

“Ito yung pangalan ng mga primary suspects under investigation and we want them to surrender as soon as possible. Names John Person Cabrera, Archie Rosal, Felix Martin Dala, John Rey Torrecampo, John Lee Tuliao, John Vincent Malipot, Neil Nicolas (Sarapatan), John Michael Hagonoy, Mark Kenneth Gonzaga Alcedo neophyte, Carl Sabilona, Dan Manglanlan, nakalagay lang dito alias Marc, Gabriel Vergara, Perth Dela Cruz, alias (Kenneth) Ompod, (Dedrick) Solomon Bornea neophyte, Jose Marce Garcia neophyte. Okay, we urge them to turn themselves over as soon as possible,” Remulla said.

The Interior chief said the list of names was obtained from a confession submitted by one of the neophytes involved.

“Doon namin nakuha ang lahat ng pangalan ng involved. They will be charged in court, their names will be submitted and warrants of arrest will be issued against them. Ngayon nakikiusap ko sa sinabi kong mga pangalan. Unahan niyo na mag-surrender kayo kaysa habulin namin kayo. Para rin sa Samahan din ng Tau Gamma Phi, kung gusto niyong maayos ang pangalan ng inyong Samahan, ng inyong kapatiran, unahiin niyo na na mag-surrender kayo kaysa habulin pa namin kayo para dito. Bata pa kayo, 18, 19, marami pa kayong puwedeng gawin sa buhay niyo. Kung mag-cooperate kayo, kung maayos natin ito baka may pag-asa pa kayo sa buhay, baka maayos niyo pa or marepair niyo pa ang reputation ng fraternity,” Remulla pointed out.

Meanwhile, Tau Gamma Phi leadership assured authorities of its cooperation in the investigation.

Martin Asturias, head of the fraternity’s National Judicial Council and its spokesperson, said they would assist authorities but have yet to establish contact with the individuals involved.

“But we don't have yet any contact with them, feelers or what,” Asturias told the Daily Tribune after the press conference.

He added that violent hazing practices have already been discouraged within the organization and were removed from their membership protocols during their national congress in November 2023.

Remulla, however, stressed that the fraternity’s condemnation of the incident would not shield its leadership from possible liability.

The PNP chief likewise urged those involved to immediately surrender.

“Of course as soon as possible sumurrender na sila. pwede naman sila mismo or through the Tau Gamma. This is important so that once and for all matuldukan natin ito,” Nartatez said.