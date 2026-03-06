Phl, Bangladesh strengthen Labor, skills cooperation

The Philippines and Bangladesh are seeking to strengthen cooperation on labor, employment and skills development following a meeting between Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) officials and Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood recently at the DoLE Central Office in Manila.

Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio Jr., DoLE officer-in-charge, led the Philippine delegation, with Undersecretary Carmela I. Torres, OIC-Assistant Secretary Maria Consuelo S. Bacay, Bureau of Labor Relations Director Arturo Alfonso J. Herbosa and International Labor Affairs Task Force head Atty. Abigail R. dela Rosa.

Mahmood was accompanied by First Secretary Shah Md. Ashraful Alam Mohon and Second Secretary M.M. Julker Naim Drobo.

The discussions focused on human resource development, migration management and training programs tailored to labor market needs, with particular emphasis on the maritime and aviation sectors.

Bitonio provided an overview of Philippine labor initiatives, while Torres highlighted TESDA’s internationally recognized technical-vocational education and training standards.