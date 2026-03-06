PCG, intel agencies working after alleged leak of WPS operations — Tarriela

“I think this incident basically proves that the Chinese government is really doing all possible actions to undermine our national security and also weaken our position, especially when it comes to our operations in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

When asked whether the alleged information leak could explain how Chinese forces appeared to anticipate Philippine movements in the past—including resupply missions in disputed waters—Tarriela said it was a possibility.

“Based on the limited information that was release by the NSC—it appeared that how it happened—the information that were basically talked about our operation in the West Philippines Sea, particularly the resupply operation in the previous years,” he said.

“Well, most likely. That could be the result of the information they received from these informants,” he said.

Tarriela also acknowledged concerns about possible lapses in how operational documents and information were handled by some personnel.

He said the Coast Guard is now strengthening its procedures for safeguarding sensitive operational information.

“The main adjustment that we are making right now is to have a more secure way of handling information with regard to our operations in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Tarriela declined to disclose the rank or role of the Coast Guard personnel allegedly connected to the individual under scrutiny, citing the ongoing investigation.

“As what was disclosed by the National Security Council, the individual is cooperating with the investigation that is currently being conducted,” he said.

He also declined to comment on the current status of the personnel or whether administrative charges could be filed, reiterating that the probe remains ongoing.