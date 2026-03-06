PCG, intel agencies working after alleged leak of WPS operations — Tarriela

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is coordinating with multiple government intelligence agencies following reports that sensitive operational information related to activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) may have been leaked to China.
In an ambush interview shortly after a forum in Makati on Friday, PCG spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela emphasized that the individual linked to the alleged information leak is not a member of the PCG, but a personality said to be close to a Coast Guard personnel.
“The personality mentioned is close to a Philippine Coast Guard personnel, that means he is not actually one of our own. He is not a member of the Philippine Coast Guard nor a civilian employee of the Coast Guard,” Tarriela said in Filipino.
Despite this, Tarriela acknowledged that the situation is alarming because the information reportedly involved operational details connected to the country’s activities in the contested waters.
“It is alarming because—basically—the information that was discussed by the NSC (National Security Council) is related to our operations in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.
Tarriela said the PCG is now working with the country’s intelligence network to prevent further leaks of sensitive information that could compromise national security.
“We are currently coordinating with all intelligence networks of the Philippine government—from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and National Bureau of Investigation—to prevent this kind of leak of sensitive information that we know may be transmitted to China,” he said.
Tarriela added that the incident highlights what he described as continued efforts by China to undermine Philippine national security and weaken Manila’s position in the WPS.
“I think this incident basically proves that the Chinese government is really doing all possible actions to undermine our national security and also weaken our position, especially when it comes to our operations in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.
When asked whether the alleged information leak could explain how Chinese forces appeared to anticipate Philippine movements in the past—including resupply missions in disputed waters—Tarriela said it was a possibility.
“Based on the limited information that was release by the NSC—it appeared that how it happened—the information that were basically talked about our operation in the West Philippines Sea, particularly the resupply operation in the previous years,” he said.
“Well, most likely. That could be the result of the information they received from these informants,” he said.
Tarriela also acknowledged concerns about possible lapses in how operational documents and information were handled by some personnel.
He said the Coast Guard is now strengthening its procedures for safeguarding sensitive operational information.
“The main adjustment that we are making right now is to have a more secure way of handling information with regard to our operations in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.
Tarriela declined to disclose the rank or role of the Coast Guard personnel allegedly connected to the individual under scrutiny, citing the ongoing investigation.
“As what was disclosed by the National Security Council, the individual is cooperating with the investigation that is currently being conducted,” he said.
He also declined to comment on the current status of the personnel or whether administrative charges could be filed, reiterating that the probe remains ongoing.