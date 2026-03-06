Newly appointed DENR chief to re-evaluate processes amid global tensions

Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna officially assumed leadership of the department in a turnover ceremony held at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City this Friday.

Cuna was appointed as the department’s acting secretary by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. with former Secretary Raphael Lotilla being designated as the new Ambassador to the Holy See after his request for a “lighter assignment” according to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

Prior to his most recent assignment, Cuna, a long-time lawyer, had various stints in different leadership roles under the DENR’s field operations and law enforcement sectors.

He served as the department’s Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer from 2008 to 2010, the DENR’s Director between 2010 and 2015, and has been an Assistant Secretary since 2017.

In a statement addressing his new appointment, Cuna noted that the department would build on the groundwork laid by previous department secretaries with a focus on maximizing the DENR’s national impact.

“As we move forward, it will remain essential that we continue to strengthen our institutions by investing in our people, developing their capabilities, and recognizing their contributions,” he stated.

“It’s high time that we focus on what the department can bring in terms of impacting our country, in improving the lives of our countrymen, there’s so many ways,” he added.

The Career Executive Service Officer placed emphasis on the need for the environmental agency to look into ways of how it can coordinate with various government agencies particularly when it comes to the economy given the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“We have to start with re-evaluation our processes, we need to ensure that all the actions of the department are able to improve our economy, to boost the economy, especially now with everything that’s been happening globally,” Cuna said.

Former Secretary Lotilla was also present during the turnover as he participated in the DENR’s ceremonial flag handover to the new secretary.

Lotilla looked back fondly on his nine-month stint as head of the department and expressed his trust in Cuna’s ability to steer the DENR into the right direction.

“I leave confident that the DENR will grow stronger, wiser, and more committed to advancing the highest standards of governance and sustainable development for our country and people,” he said.