NDA, Provincial Govt to boost dairy industry in Bataan

The National Dairy Authority (NDA) and the Provincial Government are eyeing to boost the dairy industry of Bataan during a meeting held at The Bunker in Balanga City, Bataan on 5 March 2026.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, he met with NDA Administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya, discussing the programs of the agency as well as plans for the possible collaboration to further develop the dairy industry here.

These include the broadening of the production of milk, programs supporting dairy farmers, and cooperation of the NDA and Provincial Government regarding the health of the Bataeño youth.

Sagip Saka Assistant Secretary Atty. Joycel Panlilio, Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Johanna Dizon and Provincial Veterinarian Alberto Venturina were also present during the meeting.

The National Dairy Authority (NDA) is actively strengthening Bataan's dairy industry, with recent meetings in March 2026 focusing on expanding milk production, supporting local farmers, and enhancing child nutrition.

Key initiatives in Bataan involve partnerships with the Provincial Government of Bataan, focusing on pilot areas like Orani and Dinalupihan for buffalo-based dairy projects.

Bataan has been selected as a pilot area for projects such as the ALAB-Karbawan project, which provides dairy buffaloes to farmer-members of organizations like the Talisay1 Multi-Purpose Cooperative (TMC).

Other support services include the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) providing technical training on dairy buffalo management, milk processing, and sets up processing plants in the province.

Stakeholder involvement such as the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) and local government units (Veterinary/Agriculture offices) taking part in provincial dairy development programs are also part of Bataan’s thrust to develop its dairy industry.