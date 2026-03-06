LTFRB pushes automated, tech-driven system for public transport

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it is focused on establishing an automated and technology-driven system for public transportation in the country following a consultation held on Friday.

Participating in the consultation were providers and representatives from various taxi meter, satellite-based navigation system and Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) companies to address solutions to commuter-related concerns.

LTFRB chair Atty. Vigor Mendoza II noted that some systems currently used in the country’s public transport vehicles are already outdated, particularly taxi meters.

“As we move forward, LTFRB will be very technology-driven. When I’ve noted some of your technologies, they are as old as some of the jeepneys and taxis — medyo luma-luma na,” he said.

Mendoza explained that the agency found most meters provided by companies lack online features that could track drivers’ income and the number of passengers they transport throughout the day.

He said such data is crucial for the LTFRB to make evidence-based decisions when updating regulations for public utility vehicles.

“We’re doing time and motion studies on the road — how long it takes a passenger to flag down a taxi. We have to make this better because we want to avoid adding more vehicles to reduce traffic,” Mendoza explained.

Aside from taxi meter providers, the LTFRB chair also called on suppliers of Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) to offer recommendations on the proper implementation of these technologies in modern public utility vehicles.

Under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program of the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation, GPS and GNSS are among the requirements that must be integrated into vehicles.

However, Mendoza said a recent review showed these systems are not being fully utilized.

“For now, I’m telling you, there’s no practical use for it. No one’s monitoring the GPS, no one’s using it — even the groups themselves,” he said.

Mendoza added that the LTFRB will organize a separate forum for navigation system providers to present their proposals.

Automated or not at all

Reiterating his push for modernization, Mendoza urged AFCS providers to further develop their systems with the goal of establishing a cashless public transportation network.

“Everybody must go automated or not at all. Ang problema sa gobyerno, hindi pwedeng urong-sulong. If we’re going to do it, we should do it. Kasi if you don’t make it mandatory, anong saysay,” he said.

Mendoza said that if cashless options are implemented, card manufacturers should ensure cross-acceptance to allow commuters to use a single card across different modes of transport.

He noted that this would spare commuters from the inconvenience of switching between multiple cards when transferring from one vehicle to another, similar to the Beep card system used in the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit.

Beep was introduced in 2015 to provide passengers with a unified, contactless payment option for rail transit through a reloadable card, replacing single-journey tickets issued at station kiosks.

The system was later proposed for buses and modern jeepneys, but its mandatory implementation was eventually discontinued due to issues such as card shortages and high costs.