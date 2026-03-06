LTFRB pushes automated public transport systems

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it is pushing for an automated and technology-driven system for public transportation following a consultation with technology providers on Friday.

Representatives from taxi meter, satellite-based navigation system and Automated Fare Collection System companies joined the consultation to discuss solutions to commuter-related issues.

LTFRB chair Vigor Mendoza II said some systems currently used in public transport vehicles are outdated, particularly taxi meters.

“As we move forward, LTFRB, we will be very technologic… when I’ve noted some of your technologies are as old as some of the jeepneys and taxis, very, very old,” Mendoza said.

He said many taxi meters lack online features that could track drivers’ income and the number of passengers they serve daily.

Such data, Mendoza said, would help the agency make data-driven decisions when updating transport regulations.

“We’re doing time and motions on the roads, how long does it take a passenger to flag down a taxi, we have to make this better because we want to lessen the amount of cars in order to lessen traffic,” he said.

Mendoza also urged suppliers of global positioning systems and global navigation satellite systems to propose ways to properly implement these technologies in modern public utility vehicles.

Under the Public Transportation Modernization Program of the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation, GPS and GNSS are required features for modern vehicles.

However, Mendoza said recent investigations showed the systems are not being properly used.

“For now, I’m telling you, there’s no practical use for it, no one’s monitoring the GPS, no one’s using it, even the groups themselves,” he said.

The LTFRB will hold a separate forum for navigation system providers to present proposals.

Mendoza also called on Automated Fare Collection System providers to help develop a cashless transportation network.