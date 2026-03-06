Lamitan rises as Basilan’s economic hub

LAMITAN CITY — Lamitan City is positioning itself as a dynamic center of economic activity in Basilan Province, driven by strategic initiatives that promote investment, infrastructure, and regional integration. Private-sector participation is seen as a key catalyst for job creation and market expansion.

Mayor Roderick H. Furigay outlined several economic projects aimed at strengthening the city’s commercial footprint, including the expansion of banking institutions to enhance financial accessibility for small businesses and households, fostering entrepreneurship and a culture of savings among Lamiteños.

Furigay pledged sustained support to ensure that investments translate into tangible livelihoods and sustainable development. He noted, “These developments are not solely the result of my administration, but also the product of the combined leadership and support of Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman and Vice Governor Jim Salliman, who continue to work together to promote progress across the province.”

Such intergovernmental cooperation positions Lamitan, alongside Isabela City, as the “twin engines” of Basilan’s economic growth. “The improvements we are seeing in our city today are meant for future generations,” Furigay added, calling on residents to rally behind initiatives that bolster community welfare through inclusive growth.

The mayor highlighted the establishment of a new fast-food chain in the city as a sign of robust commercial activity, reflecting Lamitan’s growing appeal to entrepreneurs amid post-conflict recovery and peace-building efforts. “As the head of the local government, my office will always facilitate and support the establishment and preparation of businesses in Lamitan City as part of our efforts to promote economic development and attract investments,” Furigay said.