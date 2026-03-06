KD Estrada opens a new chapter with deeply personal first album

KD Estrada steps back into the spotlight as a recording artist with the release of his long-awaited, self-titled debut album — a collection that lays bare the tender, complicated emotions of love in all its forms.

The eight-track record weaves together stories of romance at every stage — from the rush of newfound feelings to the ache of parting ways, and ultimately, the quiet resilience that follows heartbreak. The album includes “Dito,” “Over and Over,” “Together,” “Stay,” “Be With U (Acoustic Version),” “Ikaw Ang Simula,” “Sala,” and “Napadaan Lang,” each offering a different shade of intimacy and reflection.

Leading the project is “Ikaw Ang Simula,” a hopeful ode to fresh starts and the kind of connection that restores faith in love. The track was penned by Gab Tagadtad and produced by Roque Rox Santos, who heads the StarPop label.

KD first entered the music scene in 2019 with “One of Many,” and went on to release songs such as “Days,” “Love Led Us Here,” and “Be With U.” He also lent his voice to the soundtrack of the film Run to Me, recording “Mystery” and a duet version of “When I See You Again” with Alexa Ilacad.

Outside the recording booth, KD has steadily built his acting résumé, appearing in television titles like Unloving You, Bola, Bola and Pira-Pirasong Paraiso. He has also taken the stage in musical productions including Walang Aray and Bagets The Musical, further showcasing his range as a performer.