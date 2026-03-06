IMI returns to profit with $20.3M

Ayala-backed Integrated Micro‑Electronics, Inc. (IMI) swung back into the black in 2025, posting a full-year core net income of $20.3 million after two years of strategic restructuring.

The electronics manufacturing services reported on Friday that consolidated group net income reached $13.5 million, supported by higher margins, stronger cash generation, and improved operational efficiency.

Group revenues totaled $996 million, with $911 million from IMI’s core businesses.

Core gross margin rose to 9.6 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier, while core adjusted EBITDA increased 42 percent to $65.6 million from $46.2 million, despite weaker global automotive demand.

The company attributed its turnaround to a multi-year transformation program. In 2025, IMI sold its Czech Republic facility and moved key programs to larger Bulgaria and Serbia operations.

“2025 marks a turning point for IMI. Even with slightly lower revenues, we delivered stronger margins, improved productivity, and a healthier balance sheet. Our transformation efforts…are now reflected in our financial results,” IMI CEO Louie Hughes said.

“As we enter 2026, we are poised to capture greater opportunities in automotive camera and lighting systems, industrial markets, and power module packaging,” Hughes added.

According to IMI, consolidating its Shenzhen sites boosted facility utilization and reduced factory overhead, while previously underperforming programs returned to profitability through tighter overhead management.

IMI also divested VIA Optronics in December, removing a non-core subsidiary that had weighed on results.

“With VIA’s results no longer weighing on performance, IMI moves forward unburdened by its financial impact,” the company said.

IMI generated $73.2 million in operating cash flow, which helped cut high-interest debt to$119.5 million from $265 million at the end of 2023.

Capital expenditure remained disciplined at $8.1 million, focused on enhancing machining and plastic injection expertise.