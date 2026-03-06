House panel to hear Madriaga testimony despite perjury complaint

The testimony of Ramil Madriaga will still be received by the House Committee on Justice handling the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte once he is presented by the complainant, even as a perjury complaint has been filed separately against him.

Justice panel chairperson Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro of Batangas made the statement in an interview with a news channel when asked whether the perjury case filed by Duterte could affect the committee’s proceedings.

“We will simply proceed with the proceedings of the Justice committee,” Luistro said.

“Ibang forum ’yon, where the case of perjury was filed by the Vice President against Ramil Madriaga. This one is separate and distinct from the case that was filed by the Vice President,” she added.