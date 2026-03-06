Hontiveros proposes resolution for OFWs amid Middle East conflicts

During the recent Committee of Foreign Affairs hearing on Friday, Senator Risa Hontiveros proposed Senate Resolution No. 326 to ensure the safety of OFWs in the Middle East.

In her privilege speech, Hontiveros urged a Senate probe to investigate the country's contingency measures concerning the safety of Filipino nationals, including the security of domestic energy supplies, in relation to the escalating hostilities in the Arab region.

With nearly 2.5 million Filipinos working in the Middle East, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Senator Risa Hontiveros highlighted that many families here in the country are worried about the safety of their loved ones.