Free ‘Love Bus’ electric rides set for Pasig, QC

The planned route will connect key commercial and business areas including Robinsons Galleria, Estancia Mall, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority head office in Pasig, Bridgetowne, Arcovia City, and Eastwood City.

Officials said the route was selected to improve connectivity along one of Metro Manila’s busiest commercial corridors while promoting cleaner public transportation.

“The Love Bus Program demonstrates that clean public transportation can be both operationally viable and scalable when government coordination, private investment, and modern technology come together,” said Sigfrido R. Tinga, president of GET Philippines.

“Our goal is to build a transport system that is safe, reliable, and accessible for every commuter,” he added.

The pilot program is supported by several private sector partners, including Robinsons Land Corporation, Megaworld Corporation, Ortigas Land Corporation and International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc..

These companies will partly fund the program through advertising placements on the buses, organizers said.

The Love Bus initiative forms part of a broader effort to expand electric public transportation in Metro Manila.

Organizers said the pilot service could eventually grow into a larger network, with plans to deploy up to 500 electric buses across Metro Manila by the end of 2026.

If implemented, the expanded fleet could establish a wider network of zero-emission routes serving major urban corridors across the capital.