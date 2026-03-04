MMDA revives ‘Love Bus’ brand with 10 zero-emission shuttles

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Global Electric Transport Philippines signed a partnership Tuesday to launch the Electric Love Bus, a free commuter service scheduled to begin operations in late April or early May.

In a statement, the MMDA said that the program will deploy 10 electric bus units, each capable of carrying 30 passengers. The fleet will operate daily from 6 a.m. until at least 9 p.m., serving a strategic loop between major commercial hubs in Pasig and Quezon City.

The eastbound route includes stops at Robinsons Galleria, Estancia Mall, the MMDA headquarters, Arcovia, Opus Mall, and terminates at Eastwood City. The westbound return trip will service the C5-Eastwood footbridge, Green Meadows, Tiendesitas and Julia Vargas before returning to Robinsons Galleria.

Under the terms of the agreement, the MMDA is tasked with route management, infrastructure assistance and enforcement support. GET Philippines will handle the daily operation and maintenance of the electric vehicles.

MMDA chairperson Romando Artes said the initiative aims to provide a cleaner and more modern alternative to traditional transit, noting that the buses are designed to reduce pollution and ease congestion along key corridors.

Sigfrido Tinga, president of GET Philippines, said the partnership is intended to make public transport more enjoyable and environmentally friendly. The project also draws support from the private sector, including Robinsons Land Corp., which aims to strengthen connectivity between business districts along the C5 corridor.