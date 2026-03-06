First Gen revamps RE assets under one brand

Lopez family-led First Gen Corp. (First Gen) is consolidating its operations under a single corporate brand to better respond to shifting customer demands and changing market dynamics.

Under the new First Gen Group brand, 28 solar, wind, hydro and geothermal facilities are now grouped under “First Gen Renewables.”

Supply operations are consolidated under “First Gen Energy Supply,” while behind-the-meter solutions — including on-site solar, energy audits, and remote monitoring — operate as “First Gen Energy Solutions.”

Sharpening focus on RE leadership

The restructuring aims to simplify the company’s offerings while sharpening its focus on renewable energy leadership.

The move follows the 50th anniversary of First Gen’s unit, Energy Development Corp. (EDC), the world’s largest vertically integrated geothermal producer.

“From the very beginning, the mandate of EDC was clear: harness indigenous resources and develop a homegrown power supply that will make the country’s energy grid resilient and secure,” said First Gen Chairman Federico Lopez. “EDC has been integral to First Gen’s credibility as a clean energy leader.”