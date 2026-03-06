Escape to your swiss dream: The thrilling life awaits at Lausanne at Crosswinds

What if, instead of the sound of honking cars, your mornings began with pine-scented winds caressing your skin?
The mountains of Tagaytay stretch out like a green velvet carpet, the cityscape of Metro Manila winks in the distance, and Laguna de Bay sparkles under you while you have coffee in your private chalet deck.
Does that sound like a fantasy?
Lausanne at Crosswinds is a 24-hectare secret gem in Tagaytay, extending the famous Crosswinds estate and teeming with 35,000 pines. Your ideal life begins here, where luxury meets untamed beauty, just 90 minutes from the chaos of Manila.
Rise with the mist-covered slopes and spread out your yoga mat on a 400 to 600-square-meter pre-sale lot that you can turn into a Swiss chalet straight out of a fable. It’s exclusivity wrapped in intimacy, with vaulted ceilings, roaring fires and limitless views. The chilly air will energize you, and the whispers of pine will keep you moving forward. This isn’t living; rather, it’s thriving, a daily reset that calls up your most fearless self and banishes exhaustion.
Adventure calls
Craving action? Lausanne delivers seclusion with a side of sizzle. Head to Picnic Grove for picnic perfection, or 10 to People’s Park in the Sky for jaw-dropping vistas that demand selfies. Chase Taal Volcano’s fiery allure (15 minutes away) or raid Mahogany Market’s bounty (20 minutes away) for ingredients that turn dinners into feasts. Tagaytay Highlands? A breezy 10-minute hop. And soon, on-site vineyards and quirky cafes will tempt you with wine tastings and sunset spritzes — because epic days deserve epic nights.
Indulge also your inner epicurean without ever leaving the magic — The Coffee Project at Crosswinds and Ruined Project Café beckon right within the estate for artisanal brews and Instagram-worthy vibes. Craving for fine dining? Just 10 minutes away is the legendary Antonio’s Restaurant and 12 minutes for their legendary Breakfast at Antonio’s, where flavors dance like the mountain winds. Multiple Bag of Beans outposts deliver cozy all-day comfort, while Twin Lakes Shopping Village tempts with retail therapy and more. In Lausanne, every meal is an adventure, blending estate exclusivity with Tagaytay’s culinary pulse.
As the sun dips, light the hearth and let the day’s magic linger. Crosswinds, the Philippines’ pine-powered wonderland, wraps you in resort vibes — cobblestone paths, chalet charm and a commercial strip straight out of the Alps. Lausanne amps it up, weaving nature and design into a tapestry of quiet thrill. Retire here? Weekend warriors, take note. Investors, watch values soar like the eagles overhead. Every moment pulses with possibility.
Why Lausanne will hook you for life
Dare to dream bigger? Lausanne at Crosswinds isn’t a destination — it’s a revolution in how you live. Whether you’re staying for the weekend or making it your permanent home, everything you need is just a short drive away.
Your escape starts now — dive into the Lausanne life and never look back.