Escape to your swiss dream: The thrilling life awaits at Lausanne at Crosswinds

Adventure calls

Craving action? Lausanne delivers seclusion with a side of sizzle. Head to Picnic Grove for picnic perfection, or 10 to People’s Park in the Sky for jaw-dropping vistas that demand selfies. Chase Taal Volcano’s fiery allure (15 minutes away) or raid Mahogany Market’s bounty (20 minutes away) for ingredients that turn dinners into feasts. Tagaytay Highlands? A breezy 10-minute hop. And soon, on-site vineyards and quirky cafes will tempt you with wine tastings and sunset spritzes — because epic days deserve epic nights.

Indulge also your inner epicurean without ever leaving the magic — The Coffee Project at Crosswinds and Ruined Project Café beckon right within the estate for artisanal brews and Instagram-worthy vibes. Craving for fine dining? Just 10 minutes away is the legendary Antonio’s Restaurant and 12 minutes for their legendary Breakfast at Antonio’s, where flavors dance like the mountain winds. Multiple Bag of Beans outposts deliver cozy all-day comfort, while Twin Lakes Shopping Village tempts with retail therapy and more. In Lausanne, every meal is an adventure, blending estate exclusivity with Tagaytay’s culinary pulse.

As the sun dips, light the hearth and let the day’s magic linger. Crosswinds, the Philippines’ pine-powered wonderland, wraps you in resort vibes — cobblestone paths, chalet charm and a commercial strip straight out of the Alps. Lausanne amps it up, weaving nature and design into a tapestry of quiet thrill. Retire here? Weekend warriors, take note. Investors, watch values soar like the eagles overhead. Every moment pulses with possibility.