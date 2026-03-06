DMW may seek more funds if Middle East crisis worsens

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Friday said the agency may need additional funding to support overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East if the ongoing regional conflict escalates.

During a Senate hearing on 6 March, Cacdac said the department’s current budget remains sufficient for now but could be depleted should repatriation requests increase.

“We can live with the current budget with the current level of repatriation requests. However… in a worst-case scenario, yes, kailangan po ng supplemental funding,” he said.

Cacdac noted that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is currently utilizing its Emergency Repatriation Fund, which was originally designed for different crisis situations.

OWWA Administrator PY Caunan said the agency’s available budget stands at about P1.5 billion after partial utilization earlier this year.

"Pero dahil po sa krisis na ito, in-expect po natin na umaakyat itong presyong ito," Caunan said, referring to the rising costs associated with repatriation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance said it is exploring possible funding sources should the situation worsen.

“Actually... what we’re thinking of is to allow the use of Contingent Fund, but probably going beyond that, we’re looking at savings if any, and I suppose we’re open for that also,” Finance Undersecretary Maria Edita Tan told senators.

Officials said the government continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East as thousands of Filipinos in the region may require assistance if tensions further escalate.