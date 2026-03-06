DILG reviews Albay Governor’s right to hold post

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has confirmed that the department will review the eligibility of Albay Governor Noel Rosal to remain in office.

The move follows disqualification rulings issued by the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which previously ordered Rosal barred from public service. The decisions have prompted calls for the DILG to clarify the governor’s administrative status.

The issue stems from a September 2024 ruling by the Ombudsman that found Rosal guilty of grave misconduct over the unauthorized reassignment of department heads in 2022, which was deemed a violation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules.

Although Rosal won a seat in the 2025 elections, the Comelec later cancelled his certificate of candidacy, citing the permanent disqualification order linked to the Ombudsman’s ruling.