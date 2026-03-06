DILG reviews Albay Governor’s right to hold post

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has confirmed that the department will review the eligibility of Albay Governor Noel Rosal to remain in office.
The move follows disqualification rulings issued by the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which previously ordered Rosal barred from public service. The decisions have prompted calls for the DILG to clarify the governor’s administrative status.
The issue stems from a September 2024 ruling by the Ombudsman that found Rosal guilty of grave misconduct over the unauthorized reassignment of department heads in 2022, which was deemed a violation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules.
Although Rosal won a seat in the 2025 elections, the Comelec later cancelled his certificate of candidacy, citing the permanent disqualification order linked to the Ombudsman’s ruling.
Separate findings from the Commission on Audit (COA) also held Rosal and his wife, former Legazpi City Mayor Geraldine Rosal, liable for irregular cash assistance payouts during the 2022 election period.
State auditors said the governor failed to demonstrate good faith, noting that his presence during the distribution of the funds violated safeguards under the Omnibus Election Code meant to prevent electioneering.
Rosal has also faced allegations related to illegal gambling. Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Alfredo Garin Jr. recently accused the governor of facilitating the return of the illegal numbers game jueteng in Albay.
Garin alleged that Rosal terminated regulated Small Town Lottery operations to allow illegal gambling activities to expand in the province.
Meanwhile, the DILG has faced criticism from some observers over the pace of its response. Critics have questioned on social media whether political considerations could influence the timeline of the department’s review.