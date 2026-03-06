Digital financial management infrastructure eyed for Clark, John Hay

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the DBP Data Center Inc. (DBP-DCI) is set to explore the development of a digital financial management and information infrastructure system in New Clark City and Camp John Hay.

The said partnership was formalized during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) held at the John Hay Special Economic Zone (JHSEZ) in Baguio City on 28 February 2026.

MoU signed

BCDA President and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang and DBP-DCI president and CEO Michielson L. Luakian signed the MoU that will advance the establishment of this system.

The said agreement aims to strengthen financial management, enhance data-driven decision-making, and reinforce the digital backbone of BCDA’s developments.

Once implemented, the system will deliver more seamless, secure, and efficient transactions for locators and investors, helping create smarter and more business-friendly communities in Camp John Hay and New Clark City.

Marcos’ digitalization, good governance push

This initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push for digitalization and good governance, promoting efficient use of funds and technology to improve public services.