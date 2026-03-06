DA targets unlicensed fertilizer operations in Mindanao

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has moved to stop unlicensed fertilizer production in Mindanao, issuing a show-cause order to DQB Green Agricultural Products Trading in Makilala, North Cotabato, over violations of licensing and regulatory rules.

The action follows a surprise inspection by the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority on 20 February, triggered by an anonymous complaint.

Inspectors found that DQB, registered under Quiara Fabian Batirina, was manufacturing and rebagging fertilizer without a valid License to Operate (LTO), using the banned “spinning palanggana” method.

Authorities immediately issued a Stop Use, Move, and Sale Order covering 1,352 bags of fertilizer, halting distribution. Products included Takada 14-14-14, a formulation registered under Valap Inc., whose LTO had expired in January 2026. DQB itself holds no valid license for the production site.

Clear message

“The inspections and enforcement will continue to prevent unsafe products from reaching farmers. This Show Cause Order sends a clear message that regulatory compliance is not optional, and violators will be held accountable,” FPA executive director Glenn Estrada said.