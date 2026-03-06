Cuna vows review of DENR processes

Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna formally assumed leadership of the agency in a turnover ceremony Friday at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Cuna acting environment secretary after Raphael Lotilla was designated as the country’s ambassador to the Holy See following his request for a lighter assignment, according to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

Cuna, a lawyer, previously held several posts within the DENR. He served as provincial environment and natural resources officer from 2008 to 2010 and later became a DENR director from 2010 to 2015. He has been an assistant secretary since 2017.

Cuna said the agency would review its processes and strengthen coordination with other government agencies, particularly in addressing economic concerns amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“We have to start with re-evaluating our processes. We need to ensure that all the actions of the department are able to improve our economy,” he said.

Lotilla attended the ceremony and formally handed over the DENR flag to his successor.