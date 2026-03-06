CICC targets Jam Magno, nine others in online gambling probe

Magno, a prominent content creator and staunch supporter of the Duterte clan, is among ten personalities now under scrutiny. The CICC said the list was compiled after nearly a month of investigation, prompted by hundreds of public complaints alleging that influencers endorsed unregulated gambling sites.

The ten individuals identified are Perkz Gaming, Jam Magno, Vic Desucatan, Wampipti, Princess Solomon, Norme Garcia, Cherry White, Girl Tapang Vlogs, Al Moralde, and Bemaks TV Fam.