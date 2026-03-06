CICC targets Jam Magno, nine others in online gambling probe

Philippine authorities are preparing to file criminal charges against a group of social media influencers, including Jam Magno, for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling platforms.
The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) announced its recommendation on Thursday during a joint press briefing with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Digital Pinoys, a government-backed digital advocacy group. The recommendation marks the latest escalation in the country’s crackdown on unlicensed online gambling, which officials say has flourished through influencer marketing.
Magno, a prominent content creator and staunch supporter of the Duterte clan, is among ten personalities now under scrutiny. The CICC said the list was compiled after nearly a month of investigation, prompted by hundreds of public complaints alleging that influencers endorsed unregulated gambling sites.
The ten individuals identified are Perkz Gaming, Jam Magno, Vic Desucatan, Wampipti, Princess Solomon, Norme Garcia, Cherry White, Girl Tapang Vlogs, Al Moralde, and Bemaks TV Fam.
Last year, CICC had named fifteen influencers in an initial advisory, including Mobile Legends gamer Ohmyv33nus. Several names from that earlier list, including Toni Fowler, Johnmar Villaluna, Christian Merck Grey, Moto Dick, and Kim Whamos Cruz, have been dropped from the current recommendation.
The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) will now review the recommendation and determine the formal filing of charges. If prosecuted, the influencers could face fines and potential imprisonment under existing cybercrime and gaming regulations.