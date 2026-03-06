Child dies, driver injured in motorcycle crash in Ilocos Norte

A five-year-old child died while a motorcycle driver was injured following a self-vehicular traffic incident along the national highway near Badoc Bridge in Barangay Lubigan, Badoc, Ilocos Norte, authorities said.

Police reported that personnel of the Badoc Municipal Police Station responded to the incident at around 11:45 a.m. on March 4 after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.

Initial investigation disclosed that a Honda Sonic 150R motorcycle, colored orange and white, was traveling northbound along the highway with a 22-year-old male driver and a five-year-old back rider whose identities are withheld for privacy. Both were identified as members of the Badjao community currently staying in Mabusag, Badoc, Ilocos Norte.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed when the driver reportedly lost control of the handlebars while approaching Badoc Bridge. The vehicle then collided with the bridge railing and an installed warning sign.

The impact caused both the driver and the child passenger to be thrown in separate directions, resulting in severe head and body injuries.

Responding personnel from the Rural Health Unit and the Bureau of Fire Protection transported the injured driver by ambulance to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City for immediate medical treatment.

The child passenger was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at the Badoc Rural Health Unit.

Authorities said the motorcycle sustained damage, with the cost of repair yet to be determined. The vehicle was later brought to the Badoc Municipal Police Station for safekeeping.

The father of the child claimed the body from the Rural Health Unit, explaining that according to Badjao tradition, the remains must be immediately brought home for customary rites and burial.