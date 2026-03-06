CAAP intensifies real-time weather tracking system

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Weathernews Inc. (WNI) have renewed a partnership to expand a nationwide network of airport monitoring cameras, officials announced Friday.

This collaboration provides real-time visual data on weather conditions and ground operations to airlines and general aviation operators.

WNI has already installed cameras at 24 airports across the country, according to the aviation authority.

Under a memorandum of agreement signed Thursday at the Civil Aviation Training Center, the partners proposed five additional locations for future installations -- San Vicente Airport, Siquijor Airport, Clark International Airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and Bohol–Panglao International Airport.

“This partnership reflects the principle that progress is never achieved alone,” said CAAP director general Raul del Rosario. “Through this initiative, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safety, operational excellence, and to the Filipino people who depend on our skies.”

Meantime, WNI Representative director Chihito Kusabiraki said the company remains committed to supporting Philippine aviation safety through a reliable network of live cameras.

The camera systems allow aviation stakeholders to monitor local weather developments as they happen, helping to reduce flight delays and improve safety during inclement weather.