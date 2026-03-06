CA upholds Calinisan’s Napolcom posting

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the leadership of National Police Commission Commissioner Ralph Calinisan as commissioner and vice chairperson and executive officer of the agency.

Calinisan shared with the DAILY TRIBUNE the appellate court’s 28-page decision denying the appeal filed by former commissioner Alberto Bernardo, who sought to block Calinisan’s appointment.

The ruling was written by associate justice Rafael Antonio M. Santos of the CA 13th Division.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Calinisan commissioner for a six-year term and later designated him vice chairperson and executive officer of Napolcom.

Bernardo had filed a petition for injunction with an application for a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction before the Regional Trial Court of Manila Branch 51 to challenge the appointment.

In a ruling dated 25 September 2025, the RTC sided with Calinisan. Bernardo later appealed to the Court of Appeals, which also ruled against him.

Bernardo argued that he remained the lawful holder of the position following his appointment in March 2022 with a fixed term ending in 2028.

However, the CA court ruled that Bernardo effectively vacated the position when he opted for optional retirement from government service.

Court records showed that Bernardo availed himself of optional retirement benefits from the Government Service Insurance System in 2023 while continuing to occupy the post.

The appellate court said his retirement created a vacancy that allowed the president to appoint Calinisan to the position.