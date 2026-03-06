BFAR: Science-based fishing ban boosts Palawan roundscad yields

A decade-long seasonal fishing ban in Palawan has significantly increased yields of roundscad, known locally as galunggong, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The bureau credited the science-based conservation policy for enhancing production volumes and ensuring the long-term sustainability of a species considered a dietary staple for Filipino families.

BFAR national director Elizer Salilig said the fishing cycle, enforced for more than 10 years, allows the species to thrive in Palawan waters.

"The success of the annual roundscad fishing cycle in Palawan shows what we can do together through science and discipline," Salilig said. "It proves that science-based conservation is not a hindrance to the fishing industry, but its greatest ally."

Data from the National Stock Assessment Program showed that the fishing hiatus contributed to a production volume of 3,363.75 metric tons in the third quarter of 2024. This represents a 55.1 percent sequential increase and accounts for 27.1 percent of the total commercial fish catch in the MIMAROPA region.

The policy has also improved the biological health of the stock. According to BFAR, the average length of the roundscad has increased from 16.8 centimeters in 2015 to 17.6 centimeters in 2024.

Officials said the growth indicates a more mature, healthier population and a decrease in the catch of immature fish.

The closed season for commercial fishing in northern Palawan runs from 1 November to 31 January each year, covering portions of the West Philippine Sea and the Northern Sulu Sea. Established by a 2015 administrative order, the ban protects the species during its peak spawning period.

Fishing is permitted during the open season from 1 February to 31 October.

In Palawan, galunggong currently sells for between P150 and P200 per kilogram, remaining one of the more affordable protein sources in the country.

Salilig commended the local fishing community for their compliance, noting that respecting natural spawning cycles secures both the food supply and the livelihoods of thousands of fishers.