Anti-mining advocates file petition to nullify Writ of Preliminary Injunction granted to Woggle in Dupax del Norte

Atty. Kathy Panguban of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, along with anti-mining advocates from Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, files a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Court of Appeals in Manila on Friday, 6 March 2026, challenging British mining company Woggle Corporation’s writ of preliminary injunction as the latter continue to receive backlash from the community and government officials over their mining activity in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Viscaya. John Carlo Magallon