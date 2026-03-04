Andrea Brillantes’ Instagram hacked, profile suddenly wiped clean

Actress Andrea Brillantes became the center of online attention after her Instagram account suddenly appeared wiped clean early Wednesday, 4 March, leaving fans puzzled and worried.

Followers quickly noticed that the actress’ profile looked unusually different. Her display photo had been replaced with a blank image, and every post previously visible on her feed had disappeared. Adding to the confusion, unfamiliar posts began appearing on her Instagram Stories.

The situation was soon clarified by Andrea’s close friend, content creator Bea Borres, who revealed that the young star’s account had been compromised.

Through her own Instagram Stories, Bea shared a screenshot of her conversation with Andrea to inform the public about the incident. She also issued a warning to the actress’ millions of followers, urging them to avoid engaging with the hacked account while the issue is being addressed.

“Hi, everyone. Blythe’s [Instagram] got hacked. [Please] don’t interact na lang,” she wrote.

Concern quickly spread among Andrea’s inner circle. Fellow content creator and friend Danica Ontengco also posted about the incident, appealing to fans not to take actions that might make it harder for Andrea to recover her page.

“[Please] don’t report @blythe, so she can still retrieve her [account],” she said.

Andrea, who is known online by the nickname “Blythe,” commands a massive digital following. Her Instagram account currently has over 14 million followers and follows more than a thousand accounts, making it one of the most visible celebrity pages among young Filipino audiences.

As of the latest updates, the actress has yet to regain full control of the account. Fans continue to wait for further announcements while hoping the situation will be resolved soon.