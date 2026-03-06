2,649 educators from Davao promoted

A total of 2,649 teachers and school heads from the Davao Region who were newly promoted under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) program on Friday took their oath before Education Secretary Sonny Angara in a ceremony held at the Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School in Davao De Oro.

"We recognize the sacrifice and tireless dedication of our teachers and school heads in promoting quality education in our country, that's why implementing Expanded Career Progression in our country is our priority," Angara said.

"We must ensure that the very foundation of education remains strong—and one way to do that is by further reinforcing and empowering the workforce of the basic education system," the DepEd chief added.

Of the 2,649 promotees, 456 educators are from Davao Oriental, 391 are from Davao del Norte, 358 are from Panabo City, 344 are from Davao de Oro, 283 are from the Island Garden City of Samal, 237 are from Mati City, 195 are from Digos City, 172 are from Davao City, 123 are from Davao del Sur, 69 are from Tagum City, and 21 are from Davao Occidental.

The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized that both the previous and the recent oath-taking programs form part of the agency’s broader effort to promote 100,000 teachers within this fiscal year—underscoring that strengthening the education workforce system remains a key pillar of the five-point reform agenda.

Angara also led the blessing of the new Schools Division Office Davao de Oro facility, highlighting the agency's continuing commitment to expanding career growth opportunities while fostering better and more supportive working environments for its personnel.

The new building will serve as the home of 7,615 teaching and 739 non-teaching personnel who collectively support 204,682 learners from 456 schools across the province.