20 Equine-Inspired Home Pieces for Year of the Horse

The Year of the Fire Horse does not arrive quietly — it moves with purpose. It symbolizes momentum, ambition and the courage to advance.

In feng shui, the horse represents success earned through motion, making equine imagery a powerful presence in the home for 2026.

This year’s interiors embrace that energy through sculptural forms, refined materials and symbolic accents that speak of strength and direction. From accessible Philippine finds to collector-level international pieces, these selections invite movement, elegance and intention into everyday spaces.

Symbolism with soul

In Filipino homes, décor is rarely just decorative — it carries meaning, memory and quiet intention. Equine pieces from the local market reflect that sensibility, blending accessibility with symbolism.

A ceramic stallion accent from Mandaue Foam offers a bold yet understated presence; its smooth finish reflecting light like contained motion. Positioned on a console or side table, it anchors a room without overwhelming it.