Woman’s place is at home, say 8 of 10 Pinoys polled

About 81 percent of respondents agreed that “being a housewife is just as fulfilling as working for pay,” while 11 percent disagreed and seven percent said they were undecided.

Family life

Meanwhile, 75 percent agreed with the statement that “a job is all right, but what most women really want is a home and children.” Fourteen percent disagreed, while 10 percent were uncertain.

On the issue of working mothers, 71 percent said a working mother can build a relationship with her children that is just as warm and secure as a mother who does not work. Eighteen percent disagreed and 10 percent were undecided.

However, 63 percent agreed that a preschool child is likely to suffer if his or her mother works, while 27 percent disagreed and nine percent were undecided.

Lastly, 51 percent said family life suffers when a woman holds a full-time job, compared with 36 percent who disagreed and 12 percent who were undecided.

The nationwide survey was conducted of 1,200 respondents aged 18 and over in face-to-face interviews, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.