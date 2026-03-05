SWS: 83% of Filipinos say woman’s primary role is caring for family

A large majority of Filipinos believe that a woman’s primary role is to stay at home and care for the family, according to a survey released Wednesday, 4 March, by Social Weather Stations.

The survey found that 83 percent of respondents agreed with the statement: “A man’s job is to earn money; a woman’s job is to look after the home and family.”

Only 8 percent disagreed, while 9 percent were undecided, resulting in a net agreement score of +75, which SWS classified as “extremely strong.”

The figure is higher than the level recorded in September 2021, indicating a stronger endorsement of traditional gender roles.

The poll also measured public opinion on other statements related to women’s roles in family and work.

About 81 percent of respondents agreed that “being a housewife is just as fulfilling as working for pay,” while 11 percent disagreed and 7 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 75 percent agreed with the statement that “a job is all right, but what most women really want is a home and children.” Around 14 percent disagreed, while 10 percent said they were uncertain.

On the issue of working mothers, 71 percent of respondents said a working mother can build a relationship with her children that is just as warm and secure as that of a mother who does not work.

Eighteen percent disagreed with the statement, while 10 percent were undecided.

However, 63 percent agreed with the view that a preschool child is likely to suffer if his or her mother works, while 27 percent disagreed and 9 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 51 percent said family life suffers when a woman holds a full-time job, compared with 36 percent who disagreed and 12 percent who were uncertain.

The nationwide survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above through face-to-face interviews, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.