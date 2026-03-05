Former Marines exposing alleged corruption in flood control projects—if true—would be exceptional.
The group, calling themselves the “Brave 18,” linked several powerful figures to what they described as a money delivery scheme, or the scandalous “basura delivery,” supposedly delivered to high-ranking officials, including President Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and even former senators Sonny Trillanes IV and Leila De Lima.
Some of their statements, when considered carefully, could sound plausible. But sitting through their press conference, it also felt like something was missing. Their answers often sounded controlled—almost as if someone had determined what they should say, and what they should not.
On Thursday, 5 March, a media advisory was circulated announcing the press conference. It said all 18 members of the group would be present. Only 11 showed up.
When asked about the absence of the others, they said the remaining members were securing their families after allegedly receiving threats.
The advisory said the interview would run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The press conference lasted no more than 30 minutes.
It was hosted by former congressman Mike Defensor, who has recently drawn criticism from Palace press officer Claire Castro over “dirty play” aimed at removing or destabilizing the administration.
Defensor abruptly cut the press conference short, citing a security threat among the 11 former Marines present. He did not identify who supposedly received the threat.
Throughout the briefing, the responses varied. Some of the men answered questions in detail. Others seemed to limit their answers—either carefully calculating their words or perhaps unsure of what to say.
A marine who claimed he personally delivered “basura” to the president’s residence in Ilocos was asked to describe how and where exactly the delivery happened. His answer was vague. He said he brought the luggage to the president’s house in Ilocos, near a lake. No further details were given.
After the press conference ended, the “ex-marines” and Defensor quickly cleared the area, leaving little opportunity for follow-up questions and no indication of where they were heading next.
Listening to their claims felt like looking at a puzzle: the pieces are there, but some simply do not fit—and some are missing.
The Marines carry a motto: Honor, Duty, Heroism. If the allegations are true, then those words demand courage and clarity. I hope the men who came forward will live up to them.