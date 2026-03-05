It was hosted by former congressman Mike Defensor, who has recently drawn criticism from Palace press officer Claire Castro over “dirty play” aimed at removing or destabilizing the administration.

Defensor abruptly cut the press conference short, citing a security threat among the 11 former Marines present. He did not identify who supposedly received the threat.

Throughout the briefing, the responses varied. Some of the men answered questions in detail. Others seemed to limit their answers—either carefully calculating their words or perhaps unsure of what to say.

A marine who claimed he personally delivered “basura” to the president’s residence in Ilocos was asked to describe how and where exactly the delivery happened. His answer was vague. He said he brought the luggage to the president’s house in Ilocos, near a lake. No further details were given.

After the press conference ended, the “ex-marines” and Defensor quickly cleared the area, leaving little opportunity for follow-up questions and no indication of where they were heading next.

Listening to their claims felt like looking at a puzzle: the pieces are there, but some simply do not fit—and some are missing.

The Marines carry a motto: Honor, Duty, Heroism. If the allegations are true, then those words demand courage and clarity. I hope the men who came forward will live up to them.