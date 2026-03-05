‘Ex-Marines’ claims ‘basura’ deliveries to Romualdez, Quimbo, Trillanes

In September 2025, former Marine Orly Guteza — whose whereabouts are currently unknown — also claimed delivering luggage filled with money to Romualdez residences at 42 McKinley and 19 Narra in Forbes Park, Makati City, as well as to the Aguado House near Malacañang.

The former Marine added that he delivered money to the homes of Quimbo and Trillanes in Antipolo City.

Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila De Lima was also mentioned, as she was allegedly seen receiving money in paper bags.

“The time that we saw her [was] in 2025, in the townhouse. She was always there meeting with Boss [Zaldy]. When she goes out, she carries paper bags,” said former Marine Rosebert Waupun.

He said he knew the bags contained money because they had transported them from Co’s residence at Horizon Homes by Shangri-La at The Fort.

“The townhouse was their meeting place. Unit 8 or 9, townhouse, McKinley, Forbes,” he added, noting that they knew who owned the meeting place.

According to former Sgt. Dante Orbillo, among the 11 present in the so-called “Brave 18,” all were trained to drive and served Co as drivers and security aides.