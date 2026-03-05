‘Ex-Marines’ claims ‘basura’ deliveries to Romualdez, Quimbo, Trillanes

An alleged former Marine and ex-aide of Zaldy Co claimed he delivered suitcases of money to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Marikina City 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo, and former Senator Sonny Trillanes IV.
“I’m among those who always delivered to them. Maybe three times a week, we delivered suitcases of money to Speaker Martin Romualdez. I also delivered to Aguado,” the former Marine sergeant said during a press conference Thursday.
The money, he said, was prepared and counted by Co’s aides Mark Tiksay and Paul Estrada before each delivery.
“Although they were upstairs in the house of Boss Zaldy, we knew what they were doing. Sometimes, I witnessed when I went upstairs, because we were the ones who carried the luggage to the boss’s house and then to the car. We saw — I saw my other colleagues — Paul Estrada or Mark Tiksay counting the money,” he added.
The alleged deliveries were referred to as the “basura delivery.”
In September 2025, former Marine Orly Guteza — whose whereabouts are currently unknown — also claimed delivering luggage filled with money to Romualdez residences at 42 McKinley and 19 Narra in Forbes Park, Makati City, as well as to the Aguado House near Malacañang.
The former Marine added that he delivered money to the homes of Quimbo and Trillanes in Antipolo City.
Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila De Lima was also mentioned, as she was allegedly seen receiving money in paper bags.
“The time that we saw her [was] in 2025, in the townhouse. She was always there meeting with Boss [Zaldy]. When she goes out, she carries paper bags,” said former Marine Rosebert Waupun.
He said he knew the bags contained money because they had transported them from Co’s residence at Horizon Homes by Shangri-La at The Fort.
“The townhouse was their meeting place. Unit 8 or 9, townhouse, McKinley, Forbes,” he added, noting that they knew who owned the meeting place.
According to former Sgt. Dante Orbillo, among the 11 present in the so-called “Brave 18,” all were trained to drive and served Co as drivers and security aides.