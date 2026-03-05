U.S. eyes Venezuelan minerals access

Burgum was accompanied by over two dozen mining company executives who he said represented “billions of dollars in investments and billions of dollars in well-paid jobs.”

“They are eager to get started, and they are eager to cut the red tape to allow that capital investment to flow,” Burgum said after talks with interim president Delcy Rodriguez.

Burgum, who leads President Donald Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council, described the opportunities for collaboration between Caracas and Washington as “unlimited.”

His visit comes under a month after that of Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who pushed for a “dramatic increase” in Venezuela’s oil output and talked up “tremendous opportunities” for both Washington and Caracas.

The enthusiastic assessments of both men, which have been echoed by Trump, reflect the sea change in relations between Washington and Caracas since the capture of Maduro.

Trump has allowed Maduro’s vice president, Rodriguez, to move up to interim leader so long as she obeys him and his orders for access to Venezuela’s natural resources.