Stephan Holzinger debuts photobook capturing Manila’s streets

Holzinger, a self-taught photographer, has spent years capturing unguarded urban scenes, turning fleeting impressions into reflections on resilience, light, and human connection. Joined by his children, Maximillian and Maike, he spoke about the parallels between leadership and photography: both require perspective, attention to detail, and patience.

“Technology can replicate an image. It cannot replicate lived experience,” said venture capital leader Rina Neoh during the discussion.

The monograph also carries a social purpose. Proceeds from book sales and framed prints go to programs for underprivileged youth, including the Rotary Club of Makati’s THREEE AI Academy, which introduces students to artificial intelligence, and ANAK-Tnk – Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation, which provides shelter, education, and health care to street children in Metro Manila. Holzinger covered all production costs, ensuring donations reach these programs in full.

Curated by Ric Gindap of Design For Tomorrow, the exhibition extends the book’s mission beyond print. A series of photographic prints will be displayed at Spruce Gallery in Ortigas Center from 14 to 19 March 2026, while a European edition of the book is set for release in the coming weeks.

Moments of Life, Live Moments invites viewers to pause, notice the everyday, and recognize the human stories that often go unnoticed. In Holzinger’s work, the streets of Manila become a lens through which hope, resilience, and quiet beauty are revealed.

Copies of the photobook and select prints are available through the Rotary Club of Makati, ANAK-Tnk, and more information on Holzinger’s work can be found at https://streetmoments.photos/.