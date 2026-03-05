Sara Duterte questions ‘silence’ over ex-Marines’ cash delivery claims

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday questioned why civil society groups, religious leaders, and lawmakers have remained “silent” on the claims of former soldiers that they delivered suitcases of cash to top government officials, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on the instructions of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

In a statement, Duterte described the lack of reaction as a “deafening silence,” stressing that outrage over corruption should not be selective.

“Sadyang nakakabingi ang katahimikan ng mga civil society groups na dati ay mabilis maglabas ng pahayag, ng mga religious leaders na handang manindigan sa usapin ng moralidad, at ng mga mambabatas na nagsasabing sila ay para sa transparency at accountability,” she said.

She also criticized the administration for allegedly failing to investigate the claims.

“Dagdag pa rito, tila walang interes o agarang hakbang mula sa kasalukuyang administrasyon na siyasatin ang katotohanan hinggil sa mga bilyon-bilyong suhol kaugnay ng flood control, ng ICC, at ng impeachment efforts laban sa akin,” Duterte said.

The Vice President said investigations into alleged corruption should not be selective or limited to a few individuals.

“Hindi dapat selective ang galit sa isyu ng katiwalian. Hindi maaaring pumili kung sino lamang ang iimbestigahan. At hindi maaaring manahimik tuwing ang mga sangkot ay malapit sa kapangyarihan,” she said.

“Ang pera ng bayan ay hindi dapat inilalagay sa maleta, at ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat inilalagay sa katahimikan,” Duterte added.

Duterte also commended the 18 former Marines who identified themselves as former security personnel of Zaldy Co for coming forward and claiming that they delivered up to P805 billion in cash in suitcases to several government officials, allegedly linked to anomalous flood control projects.

“Hanga ako sa tapang ng mga naging security personnel ni dating Congressman Zaldy Co na naglakas-loob magsalita tungkol sa umano’y paghahatid ng mga maletang puno ng bilyon-bilyong pisong pondo ng pamahalaan,” she said.

Earlier, lawyer Levito Baligod and the 18 former Marines accused several individuals of allegedly receiving cash from Co.

They also alleged that the hotel accommodations of International Criminal Court (ICC) investigators were funded by Co and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, and that cash was delivered to the house of President Ferdinand Marcos in Ilocos Norte.

Malacañang and several government officials implicated in the alleged payoffs have denied the accusations.

For its part, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor also denied the allegations, saying that its activities are funded by the ICC itself.