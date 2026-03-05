Roque: ‘Most FTAs signed since the beginning of time'

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque highlighted the government’s push to expand global market access for Philippine products during the opening ceremony of the Philippine International Furniture Show and Interior + Design Manila 2026.

Roque said the Philippines is working to secure more free trade agreements as part of efforts to strengthen exports and improve the competitiveness of local industries.

“Most FTA’s signed since the beginning of time,” she said, adding that a total of 20 free trade agreements are expected to be signed within this year and in the coming years.

A free trade agreement is a treaty between two or more countries that reduces or eliminates tariffs and other trade barriers.

Once these agreements are in place, Philippine-made products, including furniture, home décor and other export goods, may enter foreign markets with fewer restrictions and lower costs, potentially improving their competitiveness.

Roque said trade agreements could open wider opportunities for local exporters, particularly in industries that have strong global demand.

However, she stressed that signing trade agreements is only one step toward expanding exports.

Local businesses must still comply with international standards, scale up production and complete the required documentation to fully benefit from preferential trade arrangements.

Roque said the DTI is ready to assist exporters and business owners seeking to expand their presence in international and domestic markets.

She added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports initiatives that aim to strengthen the country’s position in global trade.

The department has identified export growth as a key strategy for economic expansion as the Philippines seeks to diversify its trading partners and create more opportunities for local industries.