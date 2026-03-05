‘Pure Grace’ sets sail as Isla Group strengthens LPG logistics

A new chapter in Philippine energy logistics began with the arrival and blessing of PURE GRACE, a dedicated LPG carrier that will transport Solane LPG across the country. The vessel marks a major milestone for Isla Group as it expands its nationwide supply chain while reinforcing its commitment to safe, efficient, and responsible energy distribution.

Developed through a partnership with Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics (MSL), PURE GRACE is expected to deliver LPG to communities throughout Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The ceremonial blessing and naming of the vessel symbolized not only a logistical upgrade but also the start of a long-term collaboration between two organizations committed to operational excellence and safety.

For Isla Group Excom Chairman Jose Ricardo Delgado, the partnership reflects a shared vision between the two companies.

“As I look around and see our partners from Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics, one thing is immediately clear: there is a strong cultural alignment between Magsaysay and Isla Group. We share the same values—professionalism, a deep respect for safety, and a commitment to following the highest standards and procedures,” Delgado said.

He added that the launch represents more than simply adding another vessel to the fleet.

“These principles are not just words for us; they are the foundation of a successful partnership. Today is meaningful because we are not just launching a vessel—we are launching a new chapter in how we serve our customers nationwide,” he shared.

Strengthening the nation’s energy supply

PURE GRACE will serve as the official carrier of Solane LPG products, ensuring safer and more reliable delivery to households, businesses, and industries that rely on LPG as an essential energy source.

Its deployment enhances Isla Group’s logistics network, enabling faster and more dependable transport across the archipelago. With millions of Filipino homes depending on LPG for daily cooking and businesses requiring a steady fuel supply, the vessel will play a key role in maintaining uninterrupted energy access nationwide.

The partnership with Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics followed an extensive search for a maritime partner capable of meeting Isla Group’s strict operational and safety standards. The MSL Tankers Division, through Islas Tankers Seatransport Corporation (ITSC), brings decades of expertise in tanker vessel management and maritime operations.

For MSL President and CEO Jesse H. Maxwell, joining Isla Group’s mission is both an honor and a responsibility.

“For many years, Isla Group has been serving Filipino communities nationwide, ensuring households and industries have access to safe, reliable, and high-quality Solane LPG. Today, we are privileged to become part of that mission. Being chosen as the official carrier of Solane LPG products is an honor that we hold with pride and responsibility,” Maxwell said.

“We are excited to begin this long-term partnership through this vessel and the critical services it will provide. We are proud to stand with Isla Group in its mission to bring peace of mind to every Filipino home and establishment that relies on Solane LPG,” he added.

A step toward responsible and sustainable operations

Beyond expanding logistics capacity, PURE GRACE reflects a growing emphasis on more responsible and efficient maritime operations within the energy sector.

Modern LPG carriers are designed to maximize fuel efficiency and improve operational safety, helping reduce environmental impact while maintaining reliable supply chains. By strengthening its maritime logistics network through partnerships that prioritize high standards and disciplined operations, Isla Group is taking steps toward more sustainable energy distribution across the archipelago.

The vessel’s arrival signals progress not only for the company but also for the broader LPG industry in the Philippines. With a stronger logistics backbone, energy providers can deliver products more efficiently while supporting the country’s evolving sustainability goals.

Delivering energy across every island

With PURE GRACE now in service, the partnership between Isla Group and Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics is expected to benefit a wide range of sectors—from households preparing daily meals to businesses and industries that depend on stable energy supply.

The collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to reliability, safety, and long-term service to Filipino communities.

As the vessel begins its voyages across the nation’s waters, PURE GRACE stands as a symbol of strengthened logistics, trusted partnerships, and a forward-looking approach to powering homes and establishments across the Philippines.