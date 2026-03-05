Police nab three armed suspects involved in Quezon City shootout

The Quezon City Police District seized three individuals after a 911 call alerted them of a shooting incident in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Holy Spirit Police Station 14 were said to have responded to the incident at around 10:40 p.m. and subsequently stumbled upon a fleeing alias “Christopher” along Don Vicente Street who was described as showing visible signs of injuries as a result of their confrontation.

The 30-year old was arrested by authorities after he failed to present proper documentation for the .45 caliber pistol that was recovered from him at the time of inspection.

His adversaries in alias “Cecilio,” 64 years old, and “Wenceslao,” 42 years old, were also found after returning to the scene and attempting to once again assault Christopher who was already in police custody.

Officers found a bolo knife on Wenceslao while a different .45 caliber pistol was recovered from Cecilio who tried to escape the police while on the way to Police Station 14.

Operatives on the case said that the three suspects were engaged in a heated exchange with Cecilio and Wenceslao teaming up against Christopher who was stabbed in the back and had a gunshot wound at the back of his head.

The QCPD’s system revealed that Christopher had multiple previous violations with a case of Parricide, or the attempted murder of a relative, in 2020 and Theft in 2021. Cecilio, on the other hand, had a record for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Damage to Property in November 2022.

All three suspects are set to face charges of Attempted Homicide, attempted murder, and violations of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio expressed his appreciation for the immediate action of his operatives from Police Station 14 to the 911 call issued by witnesses of the shooting.

“We urge the public to promptly report any suspicious activities through 911 or the QC Helpline 122 so that authorities can respond without delay,” he said.